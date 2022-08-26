Paryushan Parva: 8 days, 8 challenges application through awareness |

On Thursday, Sandeep Baid, business development manager with an ITfirm, did not have a bath. On alternate days when he will be taking one, he will not be using the geyser. Baid is among the group of Jains who are practicing “Applied Jainism” by taking up days of an eightday challenge for the eight days of Paryushan, which started on August 24 and is marked by fasting and abstinence by Jains.

The idea of “Applied Jainism” is to not blindly follow principles but adopt them in a more aware manner, say the group's propagators. “Everyone may not be connected to a Jain temple or an Upashray. We wanted to do something simple that we can apply in our daily lives rather than following things blindly. Hence, we started the eight-day challenge based on Jain principles,” said Sangeetha Chhajed, cofounder of Applied Jainism and a chartered accountant.

The first day was about Ahimsa whereinpeople were asked “beyond vegetarianism” and take up one of the challenges of not using cars, electricity, and reducing water usage among others.

“We believe that water, too, has life in it. So when I take bath, many lives may be lost. Similarly, when I use a geyser, it takes up electricity which is largely coal-based and harms the environment. Burning of coal harms the environment and digging for itleads to the death of organisms so I will avoid it during this period,” said Baid explaining why he did not bathe and will not use a geyser.

The second day's challenge was about Anekantvad, which is accepting other people's views. “It is said that there are seven points of view to come to a point. So the idea is to not hurt someone while talking to him. We keep an open mind as we alone do not know what is right,” said Nilesh Dagli, a veterinarian.

Dagli said he listened more in his office and took a lecture in a non-ac classroom without customary tea and coffee. “One also reflects on his arguments. It is easier to sit back and reflect and see if we respect other people's views. In Jainism we also have a day when we apologise to people,” said Chhajed.