Paris Olympic Bronze Medallist Swapnil Kusale Returns To India, To Be Felicitated At Pune’s Balewadi Stadium

Swapnil Kusale at 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze medal | File Pic

The bronze medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Swapnil Kusale has returned to his motherland. He landed in New Delhi on Wednesday and will travel to Pune on Thursday before leaving for his hometown in Kolhapur. 28-year-old Kusale secured the bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event last week. It was Kusale’s first Olympic medal and the third Olympic medal in India's shooting event.

As per the information by Kusale’s coach Vishwanath Shinde, Kusale will travel to Pune on Thursday morning and visit Balewadi stadium. Later in the day, he will travel to his hometown Kolhapur. He hails from a remote village Kambalwadi, Radhanagri Taluka in Kolhapur district. For the athlete, however, Pune holds special importance as it has been his primary residence for over a decade.

Importance of Balewadi Stadium for Kusale

It is expected that the shooter will receive a grand welcome at Pune airport and felicitation at the Balewadi stadium. In his teenage, Kusale joined the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi for a fitness camp. His coaches identified his talent and Kusale pursued the sport. Later in 2015, Kusale joined the Central Railway’s Pune division as a Junior Ticket clerk. However, most of the time was dedicated to training at the shooting ranges.

Central Railway to felicitate Kusale

The spokesperson for Central Railway’s Pune division, Ram Paul Barpagga confirmed that the Olympian will visit the Railways office on Thursday afternoon. The main felicitation will be held in Delhi followed by the event in Balewadi Stadium. The Railway office will arrange a small ceremony to welcome Kusale and celebrate his victory.

The Indian Railways has out-of-turn promoted Kusale from Junior Ticket Examiner to Grade B employee crediting his outstanding achievement in the field of sports.

Division Railway Manager (Pune) Indu Rani Dubey could not be connected for a comment.