Param Bir Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve to be the next Mumbai Police Commissioner

Param Bir Singh has been appointed as the next Mumbai Police Commissioner after Sanjay Barve retired on Saturday.

Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has earlier served as Director General of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau. He has also served as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Singh was also the Thane Police Commissioner and held the post of Superintendent of Police of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts

The outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police station on Saturday.

Barve was a 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as Mumbai police commissioner on February 28 last year. He had got two extensions, first in August and then in November by the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Friday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would be appointed.

"Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well," Barve said.

Senior policemen, including joint, additional and deputy commissioners, apart from senior inspectors of all police stations were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PTI)