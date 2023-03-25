 Panvel: Woman allegedly dies by suicide over dowry harassment; 3 held
The deceased, before taking the extreme step, called her parents about her decision. However, by the time they could do so, she had died.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kamothe police booked three persons including the husband after a 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at a flat in Kamothe early this week. The deceased, before taking the extreme step, called her parents about her decision. However, by the time they could do so, she had died.

The complainant, the father of the deceased, alleged that her husband and sister-in-law were torturing her for dowry.

Husband and sister-in-law tortured the deceased

The deceased Aishwarya Khot was married to Laxman Khot and they were residing in sector 22 in Kamothe. Her husband Laxman’s parents already died and he had only one sister residing in Satara. The deceased was a graduate of computer science.

The complainant, Subhedar Raoji Beldar Patil, 53, father of the deceased alleged that both her husband and her sister-in-law were torturing her for dowry. They used to ask her to bring gold and cash to buy a house. After marriage, both Aishwarya and Laxman stayed at Aishwary’s parent's home for three months.

Husband allegedley has extramarital affair with sister

In addition, Patil alleged that her husband Laxman was allegedly having an extramarital affair with one of her sisters. Her sister had quarrelled over the phone with the deceased. He also alleged that around seven months ago, Laxman had beaten her daughter and when he went to convince them, Laxman demanded money to buy a house.   

Deceased called her father at 1:230 in the morning

On March 23, around 1.30 pm, Patil received a video call from her daughter and said that she cannot bear the torture anymore and committed suicide and that her husband was responsible for her step. Patil immediately called Laxman and informed him about it. Since Laxman was at his office, he called the police control room and provided the address of her house. The police reached the home which was closed. They broke open the door but found Aishwarya hanging from the ceiling fan. She was taken to the hospital but she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Laxman Khot, her sister Varsha Nandkumar Beldar and Pallavi Amey Beldar under sections 304 B, 306, 34 and 498 A of IPC. 

