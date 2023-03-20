Pune woman kills herself over dowry harassment

Representative Picture |

Days after the murder of a woman by her mother-in-law in Viman Nagar, a woman killed herself over dowry harassment on Monday in Pune's Dattawadi area.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Rukayya Shahnawaz Shaikh. The FIR was lodged by her father Altaff Ansari at Dattawadi Police Station, Sakal reported.

According to the police, Rukayya has married 9 months ago. Within a few days of marriage, Rukaya's husband and mother-in-law started harassing her and taunting her. She was frequently tortured by the duo over unpaid dowry in marriage.

The police have arrested Shahnawaz Qasim Sheikh and further investigation into the case is in progress.

Cases in the recent past

Earlier this month, a woman named Ritu Malvi (28) was killed by her mother-in-law Kamala Malvi by banging her head on the floor.

Days after that, an FIR was lodged in Pune after the in-laws of a woman sold her menstrual blood for witchcraft for 50000 rupees. As per the FIR, the in-laws tied the hands and feet of the victim during her period, removed her menstrual blood with a cotton swab and sold it for witchcraft for 50,000 rupees.

While in January, a woman from an educated family lodged a complaint with the Sinhgad Road police station that she was forced to consume powder made of human bone as part of a black magic ritual so that she could conceive.

