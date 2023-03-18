Mumbai: Man stabbed over suspicion of extramarital affair in Chunabhatti; manhunt to nab 2 accused on | Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt to nab two men who allegedly stabbed a man over extramarital affair on Friday night in the premises of Swadeshi Mill, Chunabhatti. Accused's wife had called the victim and her husband to talk things out and sort the matter. The accused had come with his friend who allegedly helped him stab the victim.

The victim in the case is Ramkumar alias Babu Sevak Ram Vishwakarma, who is currently at Sion Hospital, in a critical condition, battling for his life, said the Chunabhatti police who are handling the case.

How the incident went down

The matter surfaced when the complainant, Kulsum Ramesh Maitri, a resident of Bori Kabristan in Kurla West, approached the police during the early hours of Friday, at around 3:23 am. According to her statement to the police, she was having a troubled relationship with her husband, Ramesh, 20, as the latter suspected her of having an extramarital affair with the victim, Mr Ramkumar.

“To sort the suspicion out, she (Ms Kulsum) called over both Ramkumar and Ramesh outside the Swadeshi Mill to talk things out. However, the discussion didn't go as she expected. While she was trying to explain the truth, Ramesh lost his cool and started arguing with his wife Kulsum and also beat her up after which Ramkumar tried to intervene,” said a police official.

Later, Ramesh started hitting both his wife Kulsum and Ramesh when Ramesh’s friend, Imran alias Shah Rukh Asmarul, 23; the second accused, handed over a knife to Ramesh.

“Ramesh pushed his wife and started stabbing the victim back and forth onto the victim’s stomach, neck and shoulders,” added the official. Mr Ramkumar immediately collapsed and lost consciousness, while the two accused ran away and Ms Kulsum rushed to the police for help.

Manhunt to nab accused on

The police are currently looking for the whereabouts of the two absconding accused. It is suspected that they are both hiding somewhere. However, Ramkumar, who was stabbed is yet to gain consciousness. “The doctors are trying their best to save the victim, but the injuries are quite severe. Once he wakes up, we will be recording his statement for more clarity. Meanwhile, the search for the two accused is on,” further added the official.

A case has been registered against the two under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.