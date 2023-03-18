Navi Mumbai: 6 booked for attempt to murder in Koparkhairane | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane police booked six persons under the charges of attempted murder for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring two boys early this week. The two boys were attached to a mandal and they had not worn the T-Shirt sponsored by the main accused, said police. The T-Shirt bore the name of the accused.

The six accused have been identified as Sunil Kindre, Lakhan Kindre, Sagar Kindre, Vaishnav Kindre, Rohit Patil and Anuj Gholap. According to police, Sunil Kindre is attached to the youth wing of political parties and he had sponsored the T-Shirt to a mandal with his name on it. While Lakhan was already arrested, the hunt for others is underway.

Assaulted for not wearing t-shirt with accused's name

The two injured boys have been identified as Sahil Kharushe, 19 and Avishkar Parte,18. According to police, they are attached to a local mandal. They were assaulted by Kindre and his associates for not wearing the T-Shirt printed with his name on the back of it. While Parte has serious injuries, Kharushe is out of danger.

This was the second consecutive year that Sunil Kindre had sponsored the T-shirts for the mandal and they bore his name. However, this year, the two boys did not wear the T-shirt with his name, Kindre was angered. “An argument led to a fight and Sunil used a chopper against the two boys injuring them seriously,” said a police official from Koparkhairane police station. He added that the incident happened around 9 pm in sector 16 near Jupiter Pharma Medical in Koparkhairane.

Koparkhairane police booked them under section 307 for an attempt to murder and other relevant sections of IPC.