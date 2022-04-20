Panvel: Standing Committee approves PMC’s Rs 1499 crores budget

The budget of Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Rs 1499 crores for the financial year 2022-23 was approved during a special meeting of the standing committee held on April 18. The budget focuses on the development of infrastructural facilities in the city with no new tax or hike in existing taxes.

The civic body has an opening balance of Rs 146.8 crores from the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22.

With a focus on improving the infrastructure of the city, increasing basic amenities in gaothan, education, and saving the environment, the size of the budget doubled from the previous financial year. The budget for the year 2021 – 22 was Rs 772 Crores.

In the budget, Rs. 326 crore has been allocated to various infrastructure works. Similarly, Rs 62 crores for Gaothan infrastructure development, Rs 10 crores for construction of urban primary health, Rs 40 crores for Swarajya, the administrative building of the corporation, Rs 12 crore for construction of mayor’s residence, Rs 12 crore for construction of ward offices, Rs 5 crore to set up Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Community Center. The budget includes Rs 14 crore for the beautification of lakes, Rs 40 crore for CIDCO land transfer and development.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST