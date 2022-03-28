Panvel: Postcard campaign against PMC’s property tax collection

The Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) has joined in the agitation against the property tax collection by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). After MLA Jayant Patil and MLA Balaram Patil raised the issue in the state assembly, seeking government intervention, the local unit of the party started sending postcards to the municipal commissioner. They are demanding to not impose the penalty after March 31 for not paying property tax.

According to the party, the municipal commissioner has the authority to levy taxes on municipal areas, so the Peasants 'and Workers' Party used the postcard to convey the sentiments of the people in the city to the commissioner.

They launched the campaign in front of the police station in Kamothe and it received a great response from the people and more than five hundred people have expressed their feelings.

The campaign organiser Alpesh Mane said that they will collect around 800 responses as few citizens have taken the postcards to their homes and they will return with their views.

City President Amol Shitole said that most of the citizens are dissatisfied with the municipal corporation for not providing any services and for imposing higher taxes than the neighboring Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation. This unique agitation of PWP has become a topic of discussion among residents.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST