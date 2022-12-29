Panvel: Police hold meeting with farmhouse and hotel owners, issue guidelines for new year parties

Snippet from the meeting of police with hotel, farmhouse owners for new year parties. | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Taluka police has put the onus of safety of revellers, especially women, on owners of farmhouses and resorts holding New Year’s eve parties. The police have directed the owners to arrange a drop facility and ensure safety of women who consume alcohol at the party.

Police hold meeting with hoteliers, ask to follow guidelines

Panvel Taluka Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil held a meeting at Manthan Hall in Panvel with around 50 owners of farmhouses, hotels and resorts in their jurisdiction and asked them to follow the guidelines for the New Year celebration.

The hotel, resort and farmhouse owners were also instructed to ensure that there was no use of drugs during the party. They were warned that if drugs were found at any of the venues, police would take strict action against the violators.

Venue owners to be responsible for accidents

As per the police directive, the management of farmhouses, hotels and resorts will be held responsible in case of any accidents in pools, and suggested that they ensure that visitors do not venture there in the absence of lifeguards or security. “There have been incidents of drowning in the past, it would be the responsibility of farmhouses, hotels and resort owners to ensure the safety,” said another police official.

Mandatory to take permission to host programme

“It is mandatory to obtain the necessary permission from the department concerned to hold the programme on the New Year’s eve,” the police said and warned that if any entertainment or other program was held without a license or if any accident / offensive act takes place in the program, they would have to face legal action.

Apart from adequate lighting arrangements in the parking areas, farmhouse or resort owners can hire additional security to maintain law and order, they said.