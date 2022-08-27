e-Paper Get App

Panvel: PMC holds daylong session on regular immunization

Information was also given about the strengthening of immunity of babies and pregnant mothers with regular vaccination.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the World Health Organization held a day-long workshop on preparing a routine immunization action plan and strengthening routine immunization.

While Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi inaugurated the workshop, Dr Katkar, a senior medical officer at the World Health Organization, guided doctors and other health workers during the session.

Chief Medical Health Officer D. Anand Gosavi inaugurated the session along with RCH Officer Dr Rehana Mujawar, Medical Officer, Civil Primary Health Centre, and Superintendent Nurses.

During the workshop, information was given on house-to-house surveys, finding high-risk areas, preparing the standardized list, preparing maps, and demarcating areas to prepare a routine immunization action plan. Information was also given about the strengthening of immunity of babies and pregnant mothers with regular vaccination.

Read Also
Panvel civic body urges citizens to keep Ganehsotsav festivities eco-friendly
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: PMC holds daylong session on regular immunization

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka