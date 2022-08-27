Panvel: PMC holds daylong session on regular immunization

Photo: File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the World Health Organization held a day-long workshop on preparing a routine immunization action plan and strengthening routine immunization.

While Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi inaugurated the workshop, Dr Katkar, a senior medical officer at the World Health Organization, guided doctors and other health workers during the session.

Chief Medical Health Officer D. Anand Gosavi inaugurated the session along with RCH Officer Dr Rehana Mujawar, Medical Officer, Civil Primary Health Centre, and Superintendent Nurses.

During the workshop, information was given on house-to-house surveys, finding high-risk areas, preparing the standardized list, preparing maps, and demarcating areas to prepare a routine immunization action plan. Information was also given about the strengthening of immunity of babies and pregnant mothers with regular vaccination.

