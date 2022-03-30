Panvel: PMC holds awareness programme on solar energy for students

In order to promote and educate students about various sources of renewable energy, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) under ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ conducted an awareness programme on solar energy for school children at Koleshwar Vidya Mandir in Panvel. Students of class 6 and 7 attended the information session.

During the programme, students were informed about the advantages of using solar energy and how solar panels can be installed among others.

According to a senior civic official, the session focused on providing various aspects of solar energy; how electricity is generated from solar rays, the various uses of solar power, solar panels, environmental benefits of solar energy, and how to reduce the electricity bill by using it in different places.

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde and Education Officer Balasaheb Chimane were the catalyst in executing the programme.

Parents lauded this initiative of the civic body and they said that the civic body should organise similar programmes and activities for children as it will help children to learn new subjects.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:39 AM IST