Panvel: Only 3 active cases of COVID-19 in PMC, three wards have zero cases

After almost two years, the number of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come down to a single digit. At present, there are only 3 active cases left under the PMC jurisdiction.

On April 5, the civic body recorded no new cases while 2 patients were discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.49 while 1,415 people lost their lives due to infection.

At present, Panvel, New Panvel and Kamothe nodes have 0 active cases each of Covid. The three remaining wards Kharghar, New Panvel and Panvel have one active case each left. Since the outbreak of pandemic, a total of 93,960 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,541 recovered with 98.49 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:36 PM IST