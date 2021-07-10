Panvel: One held with 115 LPG cylinders worth Rs 10 lakh

Nerul police arrested a 23-year-old man from Panvel and solved four cases of LPG cooking gas cylinder theft cases. The police also recovered a total of 115 gas cylinders and a tempo which was carrying the LPG cylinders. Of the 115 cylinders recovered included the commercial purpose cylinders.

A tempo laden with 30 LPG cylinders was stolen from Juinagar in Nerul on July 5, and a case was registered at Nerul police station.

While investigating the case, the police with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation, caught Shriram Bishnoi from Panvel. Following interrogation, the police recovered 115 cylinders and one tempo from his hideout in Panvel.

“Acting on a tip-off, we raided his hideout at the Takka area in Panvel and recovered the cylinders. The accused used to sell the stolen cylinders in the slums for Rs 3,000 each. The value of the stolen goods including a truck would be around Rs 10 lakh,” said a police officer.

With Bishnoi's arrest, the police claimed to have solved at least four cases of cylinders theft—three at APMC and one at Nerul police station.

“The accused had worked as a delivery boy for a gas agency earlier and he knew where the trucks were parked at nights before unloading. Accordingly, he stole the cylinders from different places,” the officer said.