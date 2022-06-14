e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Lions Club distributes solar lamps among tribes

The lamps were distributed by Sanjay Godse, Nodal Officer Global Service Team, to the people of Dundre Adivasi Pada in Panvel.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File Image

The Lions Club Panvel has donated solar lamps to the tribes in the rural areas of Panvel.

During the monsoon, many rural areas face power cuts due to heavy rainfall and cyclone-like conditions. In such a scenario, tribal communities live in the dark as they do not get adequate light.

To overcome this problem, a small attempt was made by the Panvel Lions Club members by providing solar lights and solar panels at Dudhre Adivasi Pada.

President of Panvel Lions Club Suyog Pendse, Chairman of the Village Adoption Committee Rajendra Mahanubhav, senior journalist Madhav Patil, and Santosh Masurkar of Sai Power System were present on the occasion.

article-image

