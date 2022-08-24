e-Paper Get App

Panvel civic body mulls over e-waste management; stresses on segregation

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have invited bids from organisations with expertise in e-waste disposal.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Panvel civic body mulls over e-waste management; stresses on segregation | Photo: Representative Image

After wet and dry waste segregation, the civic body has now decided to tackle the rising menace of electronic waste in its jurisdiction.

On average, the civic body collects around one tonne of E-waste every day. However, in absence of mechanism, the civic body could not manage it.

A senior civic official said proper e-waste disposal is the need of the hour and the civic body is working on it. “We will start collecting e-waste separately in our jurisdiction and will also stress segregating the e-waste from other wastes,” said the official.

