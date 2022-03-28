Panvel: AAP joins agitation against PMC property tax collection

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has joined the agitation of alleged arbitrary property collection by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The party has supported the demand of Kamothe Colony Forum to stop the dual charges of PMC and CIDCO.

Lina Garad, President of Kamothe Colony Forum and corporator from Kharghar staged two days symbolic fast on March 26 and 27 and demanded to stop the dual collection of property taxes.

According to the Party, even though PMC falls under the D category corporation, it is levying unrealistic taxes, just like CIDCO is levying tax. And because of this, there is a huge outcry among the locals.

Aam Aadmi Party-Panvel has given support to corporator Garad for this demand of local citizens. On this occasion, AAP volunteers from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi were present in large numbers.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:03 AM IST