Panvel: 25-year-old held for murder of 33-year-old woman who had gone for walk

Bhayandar: 8 held for killing jewellery shop worker killed over theft suspicion | Photo: Pexels

Unit two of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old man from Adai Village in Panvel Taluka under Khadehwar police station and claimed to have solved the murder of a 33-year-old woman. The police also claimed to have solved the murder case within 24 hours of registering the case.

The arrested accused was identified as Jayant Suresh Kolkhekar, a resident of Ashtavinayak Housing society in Adai Village in Panvel taluka. Police said that the accused had personal enmity with the deceased woman, identified as Reshma Sachin Garude, 33, a resident of Adai Gaon in Panvel Taluka.

Giridhar Gore, senior police inspector of unit 2 of the crime branch said that Kolkhekar had taken an auto-rickshaw on rent from the deceased woman, and they had some personal enmity regarding the rent. “During interrogation, Kolkhekar admitted to having committed the crime due to a personal dispute between them,” said Gore.

According to police, on May 22 night around 10 pm, the deceased woman Garude had gone for a walk after having dinner. However, she did not return home that night. The next morning, on May 23, a missing person complaint was registered at Khandeshwar police station. Around 10 pm, on May 23, the police found the body of the woman on the terrace of an under-construction four-storey building in the same village. She was allegedly thrashed by an object at her head and due to injury and bleeding, she died. A case of murder was registered against an unknown person under section 302 of IPC.

The crime branch carried out a simultaneous investigation and formed two teams. “One team worked on technical analysis while another visited the spot,” said another official from the crime branch. He added that they finally zeroed in on Kolkhekar. He was taken into custody from his house in Adai village, the locality where the deceased woman was residing. During interrogation, Kolkhekar admitted to having committed the crime.