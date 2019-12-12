Pankaja Munde Qs to Devendra Fadnavis over tickets

Munde, a cabinet minister in then Fadnavis-led government who lost the assembly election from Parli to her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, also alleged he got help and support though "government was ours".

"Tickets were not denied in Delhi, but here in Maharashtra. Whatever the party's performance has been, Fadnavis should take the responsibility," she said.

In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP denied tickets to then state ministers Vinod Tawde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Former ministers Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse also did not get tickets.

The party, which had won 122 out of 288 seats in 2014 Assembly elections on its own, could win 105 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena.