Is Pankaja Munde still with BJP? After 'future journey' post, now change in Twitter bio

BJP leader and former Parli MLA Pankaja Munde today removed "BJP" from her Twitter bio triggering speculation.

Now, her bio simly reads, ""RT's r not endorsements".

Earlier, on Sunday, Munde had created quite a stir after she took to Facebook to contemplate her "future journey" in light of the "changed political scenario" in Maharashtra. Munde's Facebook post had raised many eyebrows.

In the October Assembly elections, Munde lost the Parli seat to her cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde. In her Facebook post Munde writes that after her defeat in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls, she had received several calls and messages from her supporters to meet, but could not do so because of the situation in the state. She also added that she had accepted her defeat in the polls and moved on.

"Looking at the changed political scenario in state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself. Our future journey need to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes. "What to do next? Which path to be taken? What can we give to people? What is our strength? What are expectations of people? I will think about all these aspects and come before you on December 12," Pankaja wrote in Marathi.

She has also invited her followers to Gopinathgad on December 12 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde, a BJP stalwart. Gopinathgad is a memorial of Gopinath Munde in Maharashtra's Beed district.

On Sunday however, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shirish Boralkar told PTI that Pankaja will continue her work to make the BJP stronger in the state.

"I have read the Facebook post of Pankaja Munde. This post nowhere conveys that Pankaja is not happy with the BJP. She attended the core committee meetings of the BJP. She is a daughter of Gopinath Munde who had contributed immensely in building the BJP in the state," he had said.

(With inputs from agencies)