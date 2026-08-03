Palghar: Woman Doctor Fights For Life As Car Crashes Into Iron Guardrail On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Husband Injured

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Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra's Palghar district, a car reportedly crashed into a guardrail on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, leaving its occupants critically injured.

Guardrail pierces through car

According to an NDTV report, the car, which was travelling towards Gujarat from Mumbai, lost control and rammed into an iron guardrail installed along the highway for the safety of vehicles. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was so severe that the guardrail, nearly 10–15 feet long, tore through the front of the car and protruded from the rear, leaving the vehicle completely wrecked and the doctor couple travelling in the car critically injured.

Rescue operation launched

Upon witnessing the accident on the highway, several passersby, local residents and highway police personnel rushed to assist the occupants and immediately launched a rescue operation.

Following a difficult rescue effort, the doctor couple was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was en route to Gujarat when it suddenly lost control, veered off the stretch and rammed into the guardrail.

Police begin investigation

Meanwhile, the report states that the woman travelling in the car sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

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