Mumbai: Car Mounts Divider After Crash On Eastern Express Highway Near Vikhroli; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A car crashed and mounted the divider on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near the Vikhroli flyover, with a video after the accident going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram late on Sunday by a community page, Vikhrolikarr, with the caption: "Car on divider in Eastern Express Highway Vikhroli Flyover. Please drive slowly and safely."

Viral Video Shows Driver Getting Off The Crashed Vehicle

The viral video shows a heavily damaged Maruti Suzuki Dzire perched on the divider while traffic continues to move on the busy stretch. Moments later, a man is seen stepping out from the driver's side of the vehicle and running towards the rear of the car. Several passing motorists and local residents can also be seen rushing to the spot to assist.

Based on its colour and model, the vehicle appears to be a commercial taxi. However, there is no official confirmation on whether it was operating as a cab or being used as a private vehicle at the time of the crash.

No Confirmation On Vehicle Details & Injuries So Far

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were inside the vehicle or whether anyone sustained injuries in the incident. No official statement has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police or other authorities regarding the crash so far.

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