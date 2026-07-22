Bhiwandi Flyover Horror: Speeding Car Crashes Into 3 Motorcycles, Rider Falls Off Bridge And Dies; 2 Seriously Injured | VIDEO

Police inspect the accident site on the Bhiwandi flyover where a motorcyclist died and two others were seriously injured after a car allegedly crashed into three motorcycles | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, July 22: A horrific road accident on the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left two others seriously injured after a speeding car allegedly lost control while attempting to overtake and rammed into three motorcycles on Wednesday morning.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the motorcyclists was thrown over the flyover's side barrier and plunged onto the road below, dying on the spot.

The incident once again raised serious concerns over the safety of the flyover, which has witnessed several fatal accidents in the past due to its comparatively narrow carriageway and low-height protective barriers.

#WATCH | Bhiwandi Flyover Accident: Speeding Car Crashes into Three Motorcycles; One Rider Falls Off Bridge, Ki*led, Two Seriously Injured



By @AzmiJourno#Bhiwandi #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/2TGMf1fdnw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 22, 2026

Car Allegedly Loses Control

According to police sources, the accident occurred when a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, travelling from Kalyan towards Bhiwandi, allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle on the flyover.

During the manoeuvre, the driver lost control of the car, which crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with three motorcycles approaching from the Bhiwandi side.

One of the riders, identified as Tahir Ali, a resident of Fatima Nagar, was flung off the flyover because of the force of the impact. He sustained fatal injuries after falling onto the road beneath the bridge and was declared dead at the scene.

Two other motorcyclists, Shahrukh Khan (32), a resident of Nadi Naka, and Alam Shah (47) of Nagaon, suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were rushed by local residents to a private hospital in Bhiwandi, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.

The driver of the WagonR, identified as Samukh Singh, sustained minor injuries and is also undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police Register Case

Soon after the accident, personnel from the Bhiwandi Traffic Police and Shanti Nagar Police Station reached the spot and launched rescue and traffic management operations. The crash led to a temporary traffic disruption on the flyover before police cleared the damaged vehicles and restored the flow of traffic.

Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansod confirmed that one person had died, while two others sustained grievous injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Shanti Nagar Police Station. Officials said the car driver will be formally arrested after he is discharged from the hospital and declared medically fit for interrogation and legal proceedings.

Safety Concerns Resurface

The accident has once again brought the spotlight on the safety concerns surrounding the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover. Local residents have repeatedly demanded improvements, claiming that the flyover's narrow width and inadequate side barriers have contributed to several fatal accidents over the years, particularly involving two-wheelers falling off the bridge after collisions.

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Police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether rash and negligent driving led to the fatal crash. CCTV footage from the area and eyewitness statements are also being examined as part of the investigation.

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