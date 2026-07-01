Bhiwandi Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution; Family Alleges Negligence, Police Probe Underway

Police are investigating the electrocution death of a 26-year-old worker in Bhiwandi following allegations of negligence | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, July 1: A 26-year-old worker lost his life after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire in Bhiwandi's busy Teen Batti area on Wednesday, triggering allegations of negligence and prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mustafa Rajjab Shaikh, a resident of Chauhan Colony. His family has demanded a fair and impartial inquiry, holding those responsible accountable if negligence is established. Following the incident, officials from Torrent Power also visited the spot.

Electrocution Inside Temple Premises

According to police and preliminary information, Mustafa had gone to Gopal Sweet House, where he was occasionally engaged through a contractor (mukadam) for cleaning large cooking utensils. Some of the shop's utensils and other materials were reportedly stored inside the nearby Balaji Temple premises.

On Wednesday, Mustafa entered the temple premises to collect the utensils when he allegedly came into contact with an exposed live electrical wire. As he was reportedly drenched from the rain, he suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

He was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

Family Alleges Negligence

The incident plunged the victim's family into mourning. Relatives alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented had adequate electrical safety measures been in place. They urged the administration to conduct a transparent investigation and take strict action against anyone found responsible for negligence.

The Nizampur Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Investigators are examining the exact circumstances that led to the electrocution and whether any individual or organisation failed to ensure basic electrical safety at the location.

Meanwhile, Radheshyam Gupta, owner of Gopal Sweet House, said Mustafa was not a regular employee but was called whenever there was a requirement to clean utensils through a contractor.

“He had come on Wednesday to clean utensils as usual. Since he was wet due to the rain, he appears to have come into contact with an exposed live wire somewhere inside the temple premises. We had no knowledge that any electrical wire was lying exposed there,” Gupta said.

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Police Continue Investigation

Police are expected to record statements of witnesses, examine the electrical installation at the site, and seek technical inputs to determine whether the electrocution resulted from accidental circumstances or negligence. The investigation is underway, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

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