Nashik: Wedding Mandap Contractor Dies Of Electrocution; Tragedy In Wani Leaves Family In Financial Crisis | Representative Image

Nashik: A heart-wrenching incident has occurred in Wani, where a young man engaged in the business of erecting wedding mandaps (marquees) died due to electrocution.

The accident took place when an iron pipe he was handling while dismantling a mandap came into contact with an overhead power line.

According to reports, a mandap had been erected in front of the house of Nandlal Gavit, located near Krupa Hospital in Wani, for his son's wedding. On June 20, around 6:00 PM, Rushikesh Kailas Matsagar (age 27), a resident of Shivre, arrived to dismantle the structure. While removing an iron pipe, it touched an overhead electric wire. He suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Local residents immediately administered CPR at the scene and rushed him to a private hospital; however, he passed away during treatment. His body was subsequently brought to the Wani Rural Hospital. Following a post-mortem examination late at night, the body was handed over to his relatives.

Rushikesh was the sole breadwinner for his family. His father had passed away five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is survived by a sister and a younger brother. Over the past five or six years, he had successfully built a business under the name ‘Mauli Mandap Decorators.’ His untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over the area.

Read Also Nashik: Villagers Refuse To Accept Body After Youth Dies Due To Alleged Mahavitaran Negligence

Late-night reports indicated that a case of accidental death was being registered at the Wani Police Station. The police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

This incident has once again raised questions regarding the safety of overhead power lines. Locals have demanded that the electricity department enforce strict regulations concerning the height of power lines and the maintenance of safe clearances.