Nashik: Villagers Refuse To Accept Body After Youth Dies Due To Alleged Mahavitaran Negligence |

Nashik: A heart-wrenching incident has occurred at Ghotiwadi in the Igatpuri taluka. A young man died on the spot after coming into contact with an electric pole. The deceased youth has been identified as Rajendra alias Pintu Ashok Bhagat (aged 30). He was a resident of Ghotiwadi, Igatpuri Taluka, Nashik District.

Following this incident, villagers have alleged that the tragedy occurred due to the negligence of officials from Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company). They have firmly declared that they will not accept the body until they receive substantial compensation, assurance of action against the officials responsible, and a guarantee that overhead power lines will be laid underground.

"Had our complaint been attended to in a timely manner, this young man would not have met such an untimely death today," the villagers asserted.

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According to reports, an electrical fault had developed within a pole carrying power lines through the Ghotiwadi area, causing the pole itself to become live. It was upon touching this very pole that Rajendra alias Pintu Bhagat suffered an instantaneous death.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area and has sparked a wave of intense outrage among the villagers. According to the villagers, just two days prior to the incident, they had lodged a formal complaint at the local Mahavitaran office, demanding that these hazardous power lines be laid underground. However, Mahavitaran officials completely disregarded this grave matter.

The villagers have taken a firm stand, declaring that they will not take custody of the body until the deceased's family receives adequate compensation, strict action is taken against the culpable officials, and a written guarantee is provided regarding the underground laying of power lines.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a team from the Ghoti Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the police have begun efforts to pacify the villagers and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.