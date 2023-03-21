Palghar: Unseasonal rains disrupts daily life, damages crops and dry fish production

Rajasthan: One more spell of unseasonal rains brings heavy losses for farmers |

Unseasonal heavy rains disrupted normalcy in Palghar district as heavy rain flooded the streets. The rain started at around 3:30 a.m. on March 21, and it rained heavily for more than 90 minutes. Palghar town witnessed 36 mm of rain in this short duration.

Crops damaged

The rains have caused damage to rabbi crops in the district. Vegetable crops are largely cultivated in the district and with the flowering season the rains will reduce the production. The rains have also caused harm flowering of mango, cashew and chickoo plantation and the rains has to lead to damage to the fruit. The rabbi crop is likely to be infected with viruses and bacterial diseases due to the moisture due to the rains.

Pankaj Raut

Construction sites have come to a halt

The brick kilns and salt pans have also been affected by the rains. The production of dry fish which is done in the coastal belt of the district is largely damaged. The homeless labourers working in construction sites and as casual labourers who are mainly migrants had to seek shelter due to rains.

The district received an average of 7.6 mm of rain. The average taluka-wise rainfall is as below in mm

Vasai 12.1

Palghar 10.1

Wada 9.1

Dahanu 6.5

Vikramgad 4.0

Jawhar 3.0

Mokhada 1.1

Talasari 0.7