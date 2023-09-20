Palghar: Tragic Maternal Death Occurs After Cesarean Delivery, Investigation Underway | Representative Image

Palghar: A 38-year-old woman died 12 hours after undergoing a Cesarean delivery procedure. She passed away while being transferred to a hospital in Silvassa where had had been referred to by the hospital treating her.

Kalyani Kishor Aangre, a resident of Satpati, was admitted to Palghar Rural Hospital (RH) at 6 pm on September 19 for her second delivery. The Cesarean delivery was performed at 10.20 pm, and the patient remained stable until 6.15 am today.

Drastic drop in platelet count

However, the patient's urine output reduced, and her respiratory rate increased in the morning. After a blood examination, it was observed that her platelet count had dropped from 80,000 to 22,000. Due to post-surgery complications, the medical team at RH decided to transfer the patient to a hospital with better medical facilities.

While en route to a hospital in Silvassa, the patient passed away at 10.30 am. The husband of the deceased complained that no oxygen was given to the patient during transportation. However, the Medical Superintendent of Palghar RH told the Free Press Journal that oxygen was administered to the patient via nasal cannula.

A post-mortem examination was conducted in Silvassa, and the cause of death will be determined after the results are obtained. This is a recent case of maternal mortality in Palghar. The deceased is survived by her husband, elder child, and the newborn.

