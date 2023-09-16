 Palghar: Car Rams Into Truck On Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway; One Dead
Palghar: Car Rams Into Truck On Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway; One Dead

The container truck on the Gujarat lane of NH 48 suddenly applied brakes which made the car behind the truck crash inside the back of the truck causing his death.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Palghar: Driver Dies In Car Crash After Ramming Into Container Truck On Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH | FPJ

One person died on the spot after a car rammed into a truck which had suddenly applied brakes near Tava village on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Ratnaram Devasia (31) was driving with his family to Rajasthan on September 15 when he met with the fatal accident. The container truck on the Gujarat lane of NH 48 suddenly applied brakes which made the car behind it hit the truck.

Family members admitted

The deceased driver's wife and two children sustained injuries and were admitted to the District Hospital in Kasa.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the car driver might have lost control due to the sudden braking of the truck and rammed into the truck. Police have detained the truck driver for further inquiry into the incident.

