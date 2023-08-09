Palghar: State-Level Tribal Day Celebration Held At Rajiv Gandhi Playground In Jawhar

World Tribal Day | FPJ

Palghar: The state-level Tribal Day Celebration Ceremony was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Playground in Jawhar in Palghar district on Aug 9. The day aimed to showcase the customs, traditions and sustainable practices of the community.

It also emphasized the eradication of challenges faced by these communities to help them with a better life, with this year’s theme, “Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination."

On Aug 9, the world observes World Tribal Day which is dedicated to advocating for and safeguarding the rights of indigenous populations. The state-level celebration was attended virtually by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. State Tribal Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, Guardian Minister of Palghar Ravindra Chavhan, Zillha Parishad President Prakash Nikam, President of State Tribal Welfare Committee Vivek Pandit, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Shantaram More, the executive heads of the district administration were present for this ceremony.

23 tribal cultural arts performing groups from the state had come to perform on this Tribal Day State level celebrations. The beneficiaries of various tribal schemes were presented with cheques and sanction letters.

While addressing the occasion CM Eknath Shinde told the efforts taken by the state government for the overall development of the tribals by giving them opportunities through various schemes to bring them into the mainstream of society which will impart dignity to these people. He also elaborated on the various initiatives for the education and employment of tribal youths which are in line with this year's global theme. He stated the initiative taken by the state government to renovate and uplift the conditions of the ashram schools.

Tribals contributed scientifically the freedom struggle

DCM Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the contribution of the tribals in the freedom fight and saluted their courage and valour in the fight against the British. He mentioned the sanction of a new medical college in the Palghar district and the construction of an ongoing Civil hospital which is planned to increase the health facilities in the district.

DCM Ajit Pawar mentioned tribals as worshipers and conservators of nature. He mentioned the upliftment of the community which is attained due to higher education of the youths.

All four tribal MLAs of the district skipped the state program

All four tribal MLAs of the district Sunil Bhusara, Rajesh Patil, Vinod Nikole and Shreenivas Vanga refrained from attending the state-level tribal day celebration. All of these four MLAs were present in the tribal day protest rally in Palghar. MLA Sunil Bhusara told FPJ that while planning a state-level celebration in his constituency the state administration did not even consult him about this.

Negligible Tribals in the state program

The Tribal Day state-level program had a negligible number of tribals from the Palghar district. The government department officers, teachers from tribal department schools and representatives of local self-government outnumbered the tribals.

