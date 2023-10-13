 Palghar: Sarpanch, Panchayat Official Held For Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe
Palghar: Sarpanch, Panchayat Official Held For Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe

The Sarpanch and the clerk of Pam Grampanchayat in Palghar Taluka were trapped by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for a demand of ₹60,000.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Palghar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a sarpanch and an official of a gram panchayat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for issuing a no-objection certificate in Palghar.

The accused have been identified as Dashana Dattatreya Pimple, sarpanch of Pam village, and the gram panchayat's collection clerk Bhavesh Ganpat Pimple. The sarpanch had allegedly demanded Rs60,000 to issue a NOC to the complainant, who runs a security agency, he said.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the clerk while he was accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the sarpanch at the gram panchayat office.

