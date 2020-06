Palghar: A poultry trader has been booked in Palghar district for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based firm of Rs 7.88 lakh, police officials said on Monday.

The trader had misappropriated 4,179 broilers worth Rs 7.02 lakh and chicken feed worth Rs 85,500 after entering into an agreement with the Mumbai firm, a Wada police station official said.

Further probe is on, police said.