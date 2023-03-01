e-Paper Get App
Palghar: Nilesh Sambare starts fast unto death for basic infrastructure facilities

Palghar: Nilesh Sambare starts fast unto death for basic infrastructure facilities

Palghar district has many irrigation projects which facilitate irrigation and water requirements of the cities.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 02:21 AM IST
Palghar: Nilesh Sambare starts fast unto death for basic infrastructure facilities

Palghar: President of Jijau Shaikshanik and Samajik Santha (An NGO which works for the in the field of education and social sector) Nilesh Sambare started fast unto-death from February 28 for the basic infrastructure facilities of the irrigation project affected people.

Palghar district has many irrigation projects which facilitate irrigation and water requirements of the cities. Almost all the people who are rehabilitated due to this project are not given the basic infrastructure facilities which were promised to them as agreed to them.

Nilesh Sambare and elected representatives from irrigation project-affected villages started a protest campaign in front of the district headquarters in Palghar.

