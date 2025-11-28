Palghar News: Virar Police Bust Burglary Gang; 5 Cases Solved, Stolen Property Worth ₹4.56 Lakh Recovered

Virar Police arrest a burglary gang linked to multiple thefts, recovering stolen goods worth ₹4.56 lakh | (Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 28: The Crime Detection Team of Virar Police has successfully cracked a series of burglary and theft cases by apprehending a gang responsible for multiple break-ins over the past few weeks.

Steel Utensil Unit Targeted; Case Registered Under BNS

The investigation began after complainant Sureshkumar Nemchand Shah (67) reported a burglary at his small steel utensil manufacturing unit. Between 5:30 pm on November 18 and 9:30 am on November 19, unidentified thieves allegedly pried open the rear tin-sheet roof of the premises and stole sacks filled with steel materials. A case was registered under Sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023).

Suspicious Vehicle Lead Helps Police Trace Suspects

Given the seriousness of the incident, the Virar Crime Detection Team launched an intensive investigation. During surveillance near the crime scene, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle with three to four individuals moving around in an unusual manner. Acting on informant inputs and technical analysis, police detained Ajay Kiran Shah (27) on November 21.

Accused Confess; Five Cases Solved and Property Recovered

During interrogation, Ajay Shah confessed to committing the burglary along with his accomplices — Shankar Halya Diva, Rohan Ramya Pardhi, and a juvenile. Based on their disclosures, police were able to uncover five burglary and theft cases, recovering stolen property worth ₹4,56,000 in total.

Also Watch:

Five Additional Offences Reported in Virar and Kalyan

Five other similar cases on the accused were reported in Virar (3) and Kalyan (2) police stations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/