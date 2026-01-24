 Palghar News: Leakage At Khanivade Dam Causes Saltwater Contamination; Crops In Vasai East At Risk
Farmers in Vasai East are suffering major crop losses as leakages in the Khanivade Dam allow saline seawater from Tansa Creek to contaminate irrigation water. Locals are demanding permanent structural repairs, warning that continued seepage threatens agriculture, groundwater recharge and livelihoods.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Water Supply Restored In Navi Mumbai After Morbe Dam Pipeline Repair | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Vasai, Jan 24: Farmers in the Vasai East region are facing significant losses as the Khanivade Dam on the Tansa Creek has developed serious leakages. The seepage of saline seawater into the dam’s reservoir has turned the stored water brackish, severely affecting summer crops.

Aging structure worsens problem

The Khanivade Dam was constructed in 1984 to regulate water from the Tansa Creek. However, over the decades, the structure has become dilapidated.

Due to the daily high and low tides in the creek, seawater forces its way through the leaks and mixes with the fresh water stored for agricultural use. This salt-heavy water is detrimental to local agriculture, on which thousands of farmers depend.

Previous repairs offer only temporary relief

Four years ago, the Water Supply Department undertook repair work by drilling borewells near each pillar of the dam and injecting cement grout to seal the gaps.

While this measure initially reduced the leakage, residents and experts argue that the seepage will not stop permanently unless the foundation of the dam undergoes a complete structural overhaul.

Demand for permanent restoration

Farmers are urgently demanding permanent restoration of the dam to save their livelihoods. Local environmentalists pointed out that such dams are crucial not only for irrigation but also for recharging the groundwater table. When functioning correctly, these reservoirs help maintain water levels in nearby wells and borewells, benefiting livestock, forest wildlife and villagers alike.

