Palghar News: 36-Year-Old Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Naigaon East; Arrested After Reporting Crime To Police

Naigaon, Jan 24: In a shocking incident in the Naigaon East area, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death on Friday afternoon over suspicions regarding her character. The deceased has been identified as Komal Rakeshkumar Maurya.

Incident in Naigaon East

According to reports, the incident took place around 2:00 pm in the Khutadipada area of Kolhi, Naigaon East. Rakesh Kumar Maurya (36) lived there with his wife Komal and their two daughters. Rakesh reportedly suspected that Komal was involved in an extramarital affair, which led to frequent and heated arguments between the couple.

Accused alerts police after murder

On Friday afternoon, another intense quarrel broke out over the same issue. In a fit of rage, Rakesh allegedly strangled Komal to death. Following the murder, the accused himself dialled ‘112’ and informed the police about the crime.

Police action and investigation

Upon receiving the information, the Naigaon Police rushed to the spot and took Rakesh into custody. An FIR has been registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Rising domestic violence concerns

This incident adds to a series of domestic violence cases reported in the Vasai–Virar region over the past year, often triggered by disputes and suspicions within families.

