 BMC K-West Ward Clears Encroachments In Andheri West, Eases Traffic Congestion On Key Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC K-West Ward Clears Encroachments In Andheri West, Eases Traffic Congestion On Key Roads

BMC K-West Ward Clears Encroachments In Andheri West, Eases Traffic Congestion On Key Roads

BMC’s K-West ward launched a special demolition drive in Andheri West, removing illegal encroachments from major roads including Veera Desai Road and JP Road. The move has eased traffic congestion and improved pedestrian movement. Officials said the drive will continue in coming days.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
In a decisive move, the BMC’s K-West ward launched a special demolition drive in Andheri West this week, removing encroachments from some of the area’s busiest roads. |

Mumbai: In a decisive move, the BMC’s K-West ward launched a special demolition drive in Andheri West this week, removing encroachments from some of the area’s busiest roads. The operation has significantly eased traffic congestion, offering much-needed relief to commuters and reinforcing the civic body’s commitment to unclogging city streets.

Areas covered

Over the past few days, a campaign has been launched by the K West ward to remove unauthorised constructions from roads and footpaths in the Veera Desai Road, Captain Samant Road, J.P. Road, and Apna Bazaar areas, clearing the way for smoother traffic and safer pedestrian movement. The action has eased movement for both pedestrians and vehicles, helping reduce traffic congestion. "We will continue the encroachment removal drive over the next few days to further ease traffic,” said a K-West ward official.

Read Also
Thane POCSO Court Sentences Bhayandar Man To 20 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Repeated Rape Of...
article-image

This is not the first such action by the K-West ward. In June 2024, a demolition drive against unauthorized buildings led to the suspension of a sub-engineer and the transfer of a designated ward official for negligence in executing demolitions. However, sources revealed following political pressure, then-ward officer Prithviraj Chauhan was also transferred, highlighting the challenges faced in enforcing civic regulations.

FPJ Shorts
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says Tenants Cannot Wait Endlessly
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says Tenants Cannot Wait Endlessly
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political Storm
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says...
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says...
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political...
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political...
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area
Mumbai News: Powai Father-Son Duo Booked For Cheating ₹4.71 Crore Promising Medical Seat After...
Mumbai News: Powai Father-Son Duo Booked For Cheating ₹4.71 Crore Promising Medical Seat After...