BMC K-West Ward Clears Encroachments In Andheri West, Eases Traffic Congestion On Key Roads

Mumbai: In a decisive move, the BMC’s K-West ward launched a special demolition drive in Andheri West this week, removing encroachments from some of the area’s busiest roads. The operation has significantly eased traffic congestion, offering much-needed relief to commuters and reinforcing the civic body’s commitment to unclogging city streets.

Areas covered

Over the past few days, a campaign has been launched by the K West ward to remove unauthorised constructions from roads and footpaths in the Veera Desai Road, Captain Samant Road, J.P. Road, and Apna Bazaar areas, clearing the way for smoother traffic and safer pedestrian movement. The action has eased movement for both pedestrians and vehicles, helping reduce traffic congestion. "We will continue the encroachment removal drive over the next few days to further ease traffic,” said a K-West ward official.

This is not the first such action by the K-West ward. In June 2024, a demolition drive against unauthorized buildings led to the suspension of a sub-engineer and the transfer of a designated ward official for negligence in executing demolitions. However, sources revealed following political pressure, then-ward officer Prithviraj Chauhan was also transferred, highlighting the challenges faced in enforcing civic regulations.

