 Palghar News: 42-Year-Old Woman Cheated Of ₹2.5 Lakh In Fraudulent Housing Deal In Vasai; Builder Booked
The complainant, Shanti Vinod Mishra, a resident of Dharavi, Mumbai, told police that between 2014 and 2022, she and her husband paid ₹2,49,601 in cash and cheques to accused Pawan Singh, linked with Vikas Group Builders and Developers.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Waliv Police register cheating case after woman alleges ₹2.5 lakh fraud in Vasai housing deal | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 42-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was cheated of nearly ₹2.5 lakh in a fraudulent housing deal in Vasai East.

Payments Made Between 2014 and 2022

Builder Promised Room in Vikas City Project

Singh allegedly promised to sell them a room in a chawl being constructed at Survey Nos. 196, 204, 205, 206, 206/2, 209, and adjoining plots in Vikas City, Bhoidapada, Vasai East.

Possession Neither Handed Over Nor Refund Given

Despite repeated payments, the complainant claimed, Singh neither handed over possession of the room nor refunded the money. Instead, he allegedly misled the couple over the years with false assurances.

Police Register Cheating Case Against Accused

Based on the complaint, Waliv Police have registered an offence under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Singh. Further investigation is ongoing.

