Palghar News: 2 Die As Car Collides With Tanker On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Two people died on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided with a tanker moving in the opposite direction in Talasari taluka.

The Gujarat-bound speeding car crashed against the divider and later collided against tanker moving in opposite direction on July 23 at 4.30 pm near Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. Police suspect the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which resulted in this accident.

The unfortunate road accident

The deceased have been identified as Haresh Laxman Padavi, 30, and Krishna Ramaji Kadu, 25, both residents of Bramhanwadi in Dundalwadi of Dahanu taluka in Palghar district. The car was fully smashed on impact and both the passengers in the car died on the spot. The police had to take great efforts to extricate their bodies from the crash.

