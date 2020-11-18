Palghar Lynching Case: On 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to demand justice for sadhus, BJP MLA Ram Kadam detained by Mumbai Police

BJP MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters were detained by the Police from outside his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. They were taking out a 'Jan aakrosh yatra' to Palghar demanding CBI probe into the Palghar mob lynching case.

A day earlier, the BJP MLA Ghatkopar West Vidhan Sabha constituency had announced his intention of taking out a procession from Khar Niwas to the Palghar massacre site at 8:30 am.