Sadhu Lynching: Procession from Khar Niwas to Palghar massacre site tomorrow, says BJP MLA Ram Kadam

BJP MLA from Ghatkopar West Vidhan Sabha constituency Ram Kadam on Tuesday said that a procession will start from Khar Niwas to the Palghar massacre site.
"Tomorrow, at 8.30 am, a procession will be set out from Khar Niwas to the Palghar massacre site by tying a black band. 211 days have passed but there is no justice till now...where the soul was sacrificed we will light a lamp at the same place and pray for the souls of the sadhus MVA should handover the palghar sadhu matter to CBI "
The three victims from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral at Surat in Gujarat amid the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 in the presence of police.
The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.
According to the police, a total of three FIRs have been registered and 178 persons arrested so far in connection with the Palghar lynching incident.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)