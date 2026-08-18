Palghar Horror: 2 Teens Detained For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Minor Girl In Nalasopara

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Two 17-year-old boys were detained after a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by the teens last month in Nalasopara. According to a police statement, the two boys reportedly befriended the girl on Instagram.

On July 11, one of the teens messaged her, claiming he had important work to discuss, and asked her to meet him, the Times of India reported. The girl subsequently went to meet the boy, who allegedly took her to a room in a chawl where the other teen was waiting. Once there, the two teens allegedly raped and assaulted her. Reports further state that the boys recorded the assault.

The teens then used the video to threaten the girl, warning her to stay quiet and keep the incident secret. They threatened to circulate the footage and kill her brother if she told anyone, causing the girl to remain silent out of fear.

However, the boys ultimately circulated the video, sending it to the girl’s maternal uncle. Upon receiving the footage, the uncle rushed to her home, prompting the girl to reveal the entire incident to her family. After confronting her uncle the girl then told the entire incident to her family.

Following this, the girl, with her family's support, filed a police complaint. A case has been registered under sections 70(2), 65(1), 351(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66(E) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and Sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of the POCSO Act for gang rape, criminal intimidation, and the circulation of explicit media.

Separate case

Meanwhile in a separate case, a 10-year-old girl studying in Class V at a convent school in Palghar has accused her 50-year-old uncle of sexually assaulting her.

Moreover, the girl's parents has alleged that despite repeated attempts, the Palghar police failed to register an FIR and instead intimidated the family.

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