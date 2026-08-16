Mulund Woman Stalked, Dragged Into Bushes In Attempted Sexual Assault; 31-Year-Old Arrested |

Mumbai: A shocking incident of an attempted sexual assault has come to light in Mulund, where a college-going woman was allegedly stalked and dragged into roadside bushes by a man who attempted to sexually assault her in Mulund in the early hours of August 6. The woman’s presence of mind in raising an alarm, followed by her mother’s prompt intervention, helped foil the alleged assault. The Mulund police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident, which occurred in the Vaishali Nagar Road area.

Accused Allegedly Followed Woman To Secluded Area

According to the police, the victim had left her home to attend college when the accused, identified as Anil Ramcharan Karotia, allegedly followed her. He intercepted her near the roadside bushes and took her into the secluded area. The victim, however, raised an alarm and managed to call her mother for help.

As the incident occurred close to the victim's residence, her mother rushed to the spot after receiving the call. The accused allegedly fled when she arrived, foiling the attempted assault. The victim sustained injuries during the struggle, a police official said.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

On the basis of the victim's complaint, Mulund police have registered a case under Sections 74, 76, 79, 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. The case is being investigated under the supervision of senior officers.

Given the seriousness of the offence, six investigation teams were formed under the leadership of Mulund police Station Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar. Investigators examined around 250 CCTV cameras, analysing nearly 120 hours of footage, besides conducting technical investigations and checking police records.

Suspicious Motorcyclist Spotted In CCTV Footage

During the CCTV analysis, police noticed a suspicious man riding a motorcycle in the vicinity shortly before and after the incident. The footage was unclear, but investigators continued tracing his movements.

On August 14, the investigation team reportedly spotted a person matching the description of the suspect behaving suspiciously in the same area. After he left on a motorcycle, police traced his movements using CCTV footage along the route.

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31-Year-Old Detained And Arrested

Acting on confidential information, police detained Karotia, a resident of the C.P. Talao area of Wagle Estate in Thane. During questioning and further investigation, police said evidence emerged indicating his involvement in the crime, following which he was arrested. Karotia worked at an idli-dosa food stall, a police official said.

Police have also found that the accused had allegedly been visiting the area repeatedly in the past. Authorities have appealed to women and young women who may have faced stalking, harassment, molestation or any sexually inappropriate behaviour from the accused to approach Mulund police or the nearest police station without fear.

Police assured that such complaints would be investigated and necessary legal action taken, while the identity of complainants would be kept strictly confidential.

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