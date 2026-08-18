Palghar Sexual Assault Case: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted By Uncle, Family Accuses Police Of Refusing FIR; Seeks DGP Intervention | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the family of a 10-year-old girl studying in Class V at a convent school in Palghar has accused her 50-year-old uncle of sexually assaulting her. The victim's parents held a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club, alleging that despite repeated attempts, the Palghar police failed to register an FIR and instead intimidated the family.

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According to the details shared by the victim's parents, the incident took place on the night of July 21 at around 10:20 pm. During a tense family argument on the ground floor, the accused the victim's uncle who works as a jeweler and resides on the upper floor allegedly sexually assaulted and molested the minor.

The victim's father, a Chartered Accountant by profession, stated that the girl was deeply traumatized following the incident. She stopped attending school, isolated herself at home, suffered from frequent fevers, lost her appetite, and even missed her school examinations.

Noticing the drastic change in her behavior, the victim’s mother gently confronted her on August 4 around 6:00 am. Breaks down in tears, the child eventually revealed the harrowing ordeal to her mother.

Upon learning of the assault, the family immediately approached the Palghar police station to lodge a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, they allege that officers refused to register the case. The family was then forced to dial the emergency response number (112) to submit an online complaint.

Furthermore, the victim was taken to a local rural hospital for a medical examination on August 4, after which doctors issued a formal medical memo to the police. On August 5, when they again visited the palghar police station with the medical memo, officers allegedly questioned the traumatized 10-year-old in an intimidating manner.

The mother alleged that police officers explicitly threatened to frame the victim’s father in false charges and send him back to jail if they pursued the case.

Desperate for justice, the victim’s family has submitted a formal complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. They have demanded an immediate FIR against the accused uncle, a thorough investigation, and that the probe be transferred away from the Palghar police station to ensure an unbiased investigation.

Responding to the allegations, Superintendent of Police (Palghar), Yatish Deshmukh, stated that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.