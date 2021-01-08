Palghar: Factory inspector arrested for taking bribe in Virar

A factory inspector at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a restaurant manager, the ACB said on Friday.

The inspector, Nitin Poddar, has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane region, said.

The accused had carried out an inspection of a bar and restaurant at Virar and found some lapses, it said.

He demanded Rs 15,000 from the restaurant manager for not taking action against the outlet, the release said.

The manager lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap and caught the factory inspector while accepting the bribe money on Thursday, it added.