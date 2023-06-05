 Palghar District Celebrates World Environment Day with 3000 Tree Plantations at Headquarters
Pankaj S RautUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 3000 new saplings were planted, in addition to the 4500 saplings planted the previous year, on the occasion of World Environment Day at the Palghar District headquarters. Kishor Musale Charitable Trust and Galaxy Surfactants Group have made a joint commitment to plant 1.77 lakh trees of 40 different types as a social initiative within the 103-hectare premises of the Palghar district headquarters.

In the previous year, these organisations had planted 5000 trees, out of which 4500 have survived. On June 5, an additional 3000 trees were planted.

The plantation activities are being conducted in a phased manner, with the aim of enhancing the beauty of the district headquarters premises. Various dignitaries from the district were present during this tree plantation program.

Palghar District Celebrates World Environment Day with 3000 Tree Plantations at Headquarters

