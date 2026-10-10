Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested for Kidnapping Builder, Extorting ₹10 Lakh and 70 Grams of Gold | Representative Image

Two people have been arrested for allegedly abducting a builder and extorting Rs 10 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from him in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to reports, the incident occured on Friday, October 9, where the suspects allegedly lured the builder to a hotel in Nalasopara East on the pretext of purchasing a commercial shop at his construction site.

Builder allegedly abducted in SUV

The suspects reportedly contacted the builder to discuss the proposed purchase. When he arrived at the meeting place, they allegedly forced him into a black Hyundai Creta SUV.

They then allegedly threatened him with a gun and forced him to hand over Rs 10 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing more than 70 grams.

Police launch investigation after complaint

Following the incident, the builder approached the police and lodged a complaint, prompting an investigation into the alleged abduction and extortion.

According to PTI, the Crime Detection Cell-3 in Virar arrested Rohit Subhash Jangid (27) and Vansh Shivkumar Gupta, alias Monu (21), on October 4, in connection with the incident.

Investigation into alleged crime continues

Police have not provided further details about the motive behind the alleged crime or whether additional arrests are likely.

The investigation is continuing and further details are awaites the police said.

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