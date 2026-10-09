 Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Online Betting Racket, Arrest 9 And Seize Property Worth ₹9.86 Lakh
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Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Online Betting Racket, Arrest 9 And Seize Property Worth ₹9.86 Lakh

MBVV Police Crime Branch Unit 2 has busted an alleged online betting racket, arresting nine people and seizing property worth Rs 9.86 lakh. Six accused were apprehended in Goa while allegedly betting on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 final. Police seized mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, ATM cards and financial documents.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Online Betting Racket, Arrest 9 And Seize Property Worth ₹9.86 Lakh
Crime Branch Unit 2 recovered dozens of mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and financial documents during its crackdown on alleged illegal online betting operations | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, October 9, 2026: The Crime Branch Unit 2 (Vasai) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police has busted an online gaming and betting racket, arresting nine individuals from other states and seizing property worth Rs 9,86,000.

According to police, the accused were operating online betting and gaming on various sports, including cricket, football and rummy, through panels named Reddy Book, Reddy 66 and Nitin Online Book.

Six Accused Arrested In Goa

Six of the accused were apprehended from the Pernem area in Goa while actively placing bets on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 final match, while the remaining three were arrested from different locations.

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Electronic Devices And Financial Records Seized

During the operation, police seized 63 mobile phones, seven laptops, two tablets, one router, two cameras, 70 SIM cards, 58 ATM cards, along with 89 passbooks and chequebooks.

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