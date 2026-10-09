Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Online Betting Racket, Arrest 9 And Seize Property Worth ₹9.86 Lakh

Crime Branch Unit 2 recovered dozens of mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and financial documents during its crackdown on alleged illegal online betting operations | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, October 9, 2026: The Crime Branch Unit 2 (Vasai) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police has busted an online gaming and betting racket, arresting nine individuals from other states and seizing property worth Rs 9,86,000.

According to police, the accused were operating online betting and gaming on various sports, including cricket, football and rummy, through panels named Reddy Book, Reddy 66 and Nitin Online Book.

Six Accused Arrested In Goa

Six of the accused were apprehended from the Pernem area in Goa while actively placing bets on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 final match, while the remaining three were arrested from different locations.

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Electronic Devices And Financial Records Seized

During the operation, police seized 63 mobile phones, seven laptops, two tablets, one router, two cameras, 70 SIM cards, 58 ATM cards, along with 89 passbooks and chequebooks.

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