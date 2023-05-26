Palghar: Cops rush to resolve domestic dispute after midnight call by journalist

Representational Image

Palghar: A domestic dispute and the breaking of a glass at home prompted a resident of Boisar to make a distress call to a journalist in Vasai. The journalist further informed the police, who rushed to the spot and resolved the issue.

Pooja Chavhan, 20, from Avhad Nagar in Boisar, resides with her brother Ramesh, 24, and a younger sister and brother. On May 26, at 12.15am, Ramesh, under the influence of liquor, broke a glass at home. A worried Pooja, to avoid any untoward incident, called a journalist, who tried various ways to get in touch with Boisar police.

Journo calls Superintendent of Police

However, when all efforts failed, the journalist called Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and reported this issue. The SP instructed his personnel to reach the spot from where the call was made through technical inputs.

After the police reached the residence of Chavhan family, they understood that Ramesh was probably inebriated as their parents had gone to their home town for a few days. When the police tried to take Ramesh to the police station, his sisters stopped them from registering a complaint and asked to leave him with a warning.

The police requested Pooja Chavhan to come to the police station the next day to register a complaint, but she didn’t turn up and requested the police to not take any action against her brother.