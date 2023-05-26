Road accident in Palghar: 3 men on bike die after being hit by car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway

Road accident in Palghar |

Palghar: A road accident was reported on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Thursday. A bike with three people onboard was hit by a car in the Talasari area in Palghar which resulted in the death of all passengers travelling on the two-wheeler.

Bike hit by speeding car

It was noted that the bike tried violating road safety norms and went ahead to cross the highway through an undetermined median cut on the NH. The bike was hit by a speeding Ertiga car moving in Mumbai direction at the media cut. The accident took place in broad daytime on May 25, around 10.45 am.

Deceased identified

All three persons on the bike died after they received serious injuries. Two died at the accident spot and one died while he was treated in Talasari Hospital. They were identified as Kishor Kamadi (Age 20), Sunil Wadkar (Age 24), and Vikram Kamadi (Age 24).

Police arrest car driver

Postmortem of the dead was carried out on Thursday evening and the bodies were handed to their relatives. The police arrested the driver of the car and registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC.